Zephyrhills man accused of 130 mph chase, hitting 2 vehicles near Wesley Chapel: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 19-year-old Zephyrhills man is accused of leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 275 before crashing into two vehicles near State Road 56 and being arrested, according to an FHP arrest affidavit.
High-speed chase on I-275
What we know:
FHP says the incident began late Saturday when a trooper was notified that another trooper in Pinellas County was trying to catch up to a Chevrolet Corvette speeding northbound on I-275.
The trooper said the vehicle was initially last seen near mile marker 34. The trooper later spotted a Corvette speeding northbound, making multiple lane changes around other vehicles.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The FHP affidavit says that the Corvette initially had its taillights off. When the trooper activated emergency lights and sirens near mile marker 47, the driver refused to stop and continued northbound.
The driver is accused of reaching speeds of about 130 mph while taking an exit ramp toward State Road 56 near mile marker 59 in Wesley Chapel.
Corvette crash with 2 vehicles
Dig deeper:
According to FHP, the Corvette continued westbound on State Road 56 while trying to maneuver between two other vehicles. The Corvette hit both vehicles and continued driving.
The trooper then performed a PIT maneuver to stop the Corvette and end the pursuit.
The driver was identified as Yaseen Algmaiee, 19, of Zephyrhills. He was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday and taken to the Hillsborough County jail, according to the affidavit.
Crash injuries and vehicle damage
What we don't know:
The affidavit did not say whether anyone was injured in the crashes.
Charges filed against driver
What's next:
Algmaiee faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, according to the FHP arrest affidavit.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.