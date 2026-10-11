Zephyrhills man accused of 130 mph chase, hitting 2 vehicles near Wesley Chapel: FHP

The Brief A 19-year-old Zephyrhills man was arrested early Sunday after leading troopers on a 130-mph chase on I-275 and crashing into two cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers used a PIT maneuver on State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel to stop the speeding Chevrolet Corvette, FHP said. The driver faces felony charges for fleeing law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.



A 19-year-old Zephyrhills man is accused of leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 275 before crashing into two vehicles near State Road 56 and being arrested, according to an FHP arrest affidavit.

High-speed chase on I-275

What we know:

FHP says the incident began late Saturday when a trooper was notified that another trooper in Pinellas County was trying to catch up to a Chevrolet Corvette speeding northbound on I-275.

The trooper said the vehicle was initially last seen near mile marker 34. The trooper later spotted a Corvette speeding northbound, making multiple lane changes around other vehicles.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The FHP affidavit says that the Corvette initially had its taillights off. When the trooper activated emergency lights and sirens near mile marker 47, the driver refused to stop and continued northbound.

The driver is accused of reaching speeds of about 130 mph while taking an exit ramp toward State Road 56 near mile marker 59 in Wesley Chapel.

Corvette crash with 2 vehicles

Dig deeper:

According to FHP, the Corvette continued westbound on State Road 56 while trying to maneuver between two other vehicles. The Corvette hit both vehicles and continued driving.

The trooper then performed a PIT maneuver to stop the Corvette and end the pursuit.

The driver was identified as Yaseen Algmaiee, 19, of Zephyrhills. He was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday and taken to the Hillsborough County jail, according to the affidavit.

Crash injuries and vehicle damage

What we don't know:

The affidavit did not say whether anyone was injured in the crashes.

Charges filed against driver

What's next:

Algmaiee faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, according to the FHP arrest affidavit.