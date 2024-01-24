Zephyrhills Police Department mourns longtime sergeant who passed away from cancer

Zephyrhills Police Sergeant David Dixon's family said his cancer diagnosis in 2021 rattled everyone.

Sgt. Dixon was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma, and then LMD in his brain and brain stem, according to his son, Gage Dixon. The Zephyrhills Police Department announced the passing of the sergeant on Sunday.

Sgt. Dixon, who was born in Plant City and raised in Zephyrhills, began his career in law enforcement at the Polk County Sheriff's Office before transitioning to the Zephyrhills Police Department 15 years ago.

"People just found him to be genuine about everything that he did," said Police Chief Derek Brewer. "He did some time in the schools, where I really think he made his biggest impact on our community."

Chief Brewer said he thrived as a school resource officer at Stewart Middle School for several years. He was also known as a mentor to many in the department.

"He's the sweetest man that I've ever known," said Lt. Nathan Gardner.

Officers with ZPD would frequently spend time with Sgt. Dixon while he received treatment.

"You'd be amazed how much life he still had even all the way until the end. He would muster a smile," Chief Brewer said. "He definitely had the most amazing spirit through the whole thing. Just wanting to fight through this, get through this for his ZPD family, for his family, for the community."

This week, the police department erected a memorial around Sgt. Dixon's squad car in front of the ZPD headquarters with flowers, cards and his three favorite things Coca-Cola, Black & Milds, and Lifesavers.

"It hits home when you drive by it. The idea obviously was to pay tribute to him, but every time one of us drives by, it's that reminder he's no longer with us, and it's difficult," the police chief said.

"He was a good man...great father, and a great-grandfather and wonderful husband," his wife Peggy Dixon said.

A memorial service for Sgt. Dixon is slated for next Thursday in Plant City.