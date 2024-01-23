Suspect in missing woman’s death, homeless camp murder captured: Grady Judd

After more than two months on the run, the man accused in a Polk County homeless camp murder and the death of a missing woman was caught by deputies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made the announcement in a video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. He said investigators found Enrique Martinez, 26, wandering on the sidewalk near Cooley Road and SR 540.

Previous mugshot for Enrique Martinez.

The sheriff said it was a shock for detectives who had been searching around the clock for Martinez since the first murder of a man, identified as Edil Rodriguez, at a homeless camp back on November 8, 2023.

Efforts to find the suspect began ramping up when they determined Martinez was the prime suspect in the death of Sierra Hernandez. She was reported missing on January 14, but authorities believe she was killed days prior.

Photo of Sierra Hernandez.

Her body was recovered by deputies, Sheriff Judd previously said during a Monday news conference.

Shortly after Martinez was spotted wandering along the sidewalk by detectives, he ran off into a wooded area. That's when Polk County deputies and the Winter Haven Police Department set up a perimeter to try and capture him.

However, while they were searching for him, Sheriff Judd said the suspect came out of hiding and gave up. That's when deputies took him into custody.

Sheriff Judd said he went to the location where the suspect was arrested and spoke with him from the backseat of a patrol car.

Pictured: Polk County deputies bringing Enrique Martinez into custody.

"I looked at him, and he said, ‘Hey, sheriff. How you doing?’ I said, ‘Fine, are you tired?’ He says, ‘I gave myself up,’" Sheriff Judd said. "Well that's a pretty easy choice when you're surrounded by 100 deputy sheriffs with guns."

The investigation concerning Hernandez's death remains active. Sheriff Judd said he will bring more updates on the case either this week or early next week.

Two families left grieving

The families of Edil Rodriguez, 33, and Sierra Hernandez, 20, are mourning the loss of their loved ones. Their murder happened months apart.

"He was loved and well respected," said Melissa Rodriguez, Edil's sister. "He was a father of two. He would give his own shirt off his back to make sure you had something even though he didn't have much."

Edil was murdered at a homeless camp on 2nd Eloise Terrace in Eloise, which is unincorporated Polk County at 9:30 p.m. on November 8, 2023, according to PCSO.

Melissa told FOX 13 that her brother was just visiting a friend at the homeless camp and wasn't actually homeless. He lived across the street, but he did have a disability. He called Martinez, the man suspected of killing him, a "monster."

"Why did it take him to kill somebody else, to murder somebody else for them to actually go look for him?" said Melissa Rodriguez.

Sheriff Judd said deputies had been searching for Martinez for weeks, but he had help evading them from family and friends who were hiding him.

Melissa said her family has been looking for answers for months and says it's frustrating that it took another death to bring more attention to her brother’s murder.

"My heart goes out to this family, because I specifically – we were sitting down with friends and family – if they don't catch this man he's going to kill again. We said this."

Sierra Hernandez's cousin, Christal Oswald, spoke with FOX 13 Monday, saying she was devastated when she learned that she had been killed.

"She was loved," Oswald said. "She had family. She was loved, cared about, beautiful young girl with potential and an entire life in front of her that she no longer gets to live, you know? And that's how she should be remembered. Because she was valued."