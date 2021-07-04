Zephyrhills woman charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing teen bicyclist

Andrea Nadine Woods, 34, of Zephyrhills, is facing DUI charges after troopers say she hit and killed a 17-year-old on a bicycle early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Allen Road, south of Happy Days Drive in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old was riding a bicycle southbound in the northbound lanes of Allen Road next to a 15-year-old, who was also on a bicycle.

At the same time, Woods was traveling southbound on Allen Road. As she approached the teens, who troopers say were not wearing helmets or using bicycle lights, she lost control of her Ford Mustang crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with the 17-year-old, according to FHP.

The teen died at the scene.

Troopers say Allen was impaired at more than three times the legal limit in Florida and was arrested for DUI manslaughter.

