ZooTampa manatees, Romeo and Juliet, 'two of the oldest living manatees' acclimating to new home

Two older manatees, Romeo and Juliet, who were moved to ZooTampa at Lowry Park from Miami last week are gradually acclimating to their new homes, the zoo reported Thursday.

The two manatees are both over 65 years old and overweight, according to zoo officials, which presents challenges for their acclimation to their temporary home.

Romeo (Photo courtesy: ZooTampa)

"It's going to be a long road, but there is no facility better prepared to address the urgent health needs of these manatees while the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership identifies the best option for their long-term placements," said Dr. Cynthia Stringield, manatee critical care veterinarian and senior vice President of Animal Health, Conservation and Education.

Both manatees weigh over 3,000 pounds and had resided at the Miami Seaquarium since the 1950s. In November, a video showing Romeo swimming alone in a tank at the Miami Seaquarium generated public outcry.

Juliet (Photo courtesy: ZooTampa)

"At this age, we always have concerns about cardiac health, which is difficult to evaluate in manatees due to their size," Stringfield said. "As two of the oldest living manatees, Romeo and Juliet deserve the best care possible as they live out their final years."

Both Romeo and Juliet have been moved to the zoo's rehabilitation pools and are socializing with other manatees. Zoo officials say this is an important aspect for a manatee in human care to thrive.