Zookeepers step in to care for giraffe calf rejected by his mother

A newborn giraffe at an Australian zoo is being cared for by zookeepers after they said he was rejected by his mother.

According to the Perth Zoo in Western Australia, first-time mom Ellie gave birth to the male calf on October 2 but struggled to feed her son.

"Unfortunately, Ellie has not taken easily to motherhood, moving away when the calf tries to suckle," zoo staff wrote.

Zookeepers then tried to introduce the baby giraffe to their other adult lactating female, Kitoto, with the hopes that she would take him on as a surrogate. But they said she would not accept him as her own.

"Without human support and supplementary feeding, this little giraffe would not survive. Therefore, the decision has been made to hand-rear the calf," the zoo said. "Our main priority has been to make sure the calf has been receiving enough nutrients and remains strong and healthy."

Perth Zoo said the decision to hand-rear the calf is a massive undertaking, but it is not uncommon and has been done before at the zoo.

"Although it is not our preferred outcome (mother reared is always best), it is something we prepare for before every giraffe birth in case we need to step in and assist," the zoo wrote.

They said it took several days for the male calf to get used to the bottle, but he is now being fed multiple times a day by zoologists using a specialized formula.

