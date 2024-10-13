ZooTampa to reopen on Tuesday after being closed due to Hurricane Milton
TAMPA - ZooTampa says it will resume operations on Tuesday, October 15.
"We are grateful to report that power has been restored at ZooTampa. The safety of our animals, team and guests is our top priority and the second phase of our thorough assessments and quality checks, alongside continued clean-up, will take place for the next 48 hours," zoo officials said in a statement on Sunday.
"Our thoughts are with our fellow Floridians as together we recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton," they added.
