Zota resort killings: Second suspect arrested 6 years after 2 employees shot to death

More than six years after two Longboat Key resort employees were shot and killed, homicide investigators made another arrest.

The Longboat Key Police Department said Latoya Hanna, 35, was arrested for felony murder for her involvement in the case.

Manatee County's homicide unit and the FBI have been investigating the murders, which happened on Aug. 4, 2017 outside the Zota Beach Resort on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

According to officers, the suspects were driving by to commit an armed robbery. That's when Kevin Carter, an unarmed security guard, and Timothy Hurly, a night auditor, were shot and killed outside the resort.

Previously, authorities arrested another suspect, Darrell Hanna Jr., who was also a security guard at the Zota resort. Investigators said back in 2017 when he was arrested, Darrell Hanna Jr. felt underpaid, which led him to kill the two people and take $900.

Latoya Hanna was arrested by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at her home in Port St. Lucie, Longboat Key police said. She currently remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Longboat Key Police Department at (941) 316-1973 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.