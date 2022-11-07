Achieva Credit Union and Salvation Army partner for holiday donation drive
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Union locations have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need.
Without your help, many children will go without gifts.
Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty.
You can make a difference and create unforgettable memories for local children who need your support the most.
How to participate:
- Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree.
- The displays will have paper angel tags.
- Select a tag from the tree to take home.
- Purchase the gifts according to the tag.
- Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3, 2022.
More information on donating:
Donations will be accepted November 7 - December 3.
Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.
If you take a tag, please use care to supply all gifts requested. (We would not want a child to be skipped this holiday.)
Once gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them in time for Christmas morning.
Donations collected at Achieva Credit Union locations help thousands of children in our area to receive toys, bikes, and clothing.
Participating Achieva Credit Union Branches:
Pinellas County
- St. Petersburg - 3629 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
- NE St. Petersburg - 413 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- Largo - 12580 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778
- Palm Harbor - 33715 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
- Palm Harbor - 3446 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685
- Pinellas Park - 7105 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
- Clearwater - 2201 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33765
- Dunedin- 1150 Achieva Way, Dunedin, FL 34698
Pasco County
- Land O' Lakes - 2115 Collier Parkway, Land 'O Lakes, FL 34639
- Trinity - 12006 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556
- New Port Richey - 5920 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Sarasota County
- Sarasota - 3000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Venice - 1485 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34292
- Sarasota - 5881 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34232
- North Port- 2467 Sycamore Street, North Port, FL 34289
Manatee County
- Lockwood Commons - 4254 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.