Achieva Credit Union and Salvation Army partner for holiday donation drive

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Union locations have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need.

Without your help, many children will go without gifts.

Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty.

You can make a difference and create unforgettable memories for local children who need your support the most.

How to participate:

Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree.

The displays will have paper angel tags.

Select a tag from the tree to take home.

Purchase the gifts according to the tag.

Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3, 2022.

More information on donating:

Donations will be accepted November 7 - December 3.

Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.

If you take a tag, please use care to supply all gifts requested. (We would not want a child to be skipped this holiday.)

Once gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them in time for Christmas morning.

Donations collected at Achieva Credit Union locations help thousands of children in our area to receive toys, bikes, and clothing.

Participating Achieva Credit Union Branches:

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg - 3629 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

NE St. Petersburg - 413 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Largo - 12580 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778

Palm Harbor - 33715 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Palm Harbor - 3446 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Pinellas Park - 7105 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Clearwater - 2201 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33765

Dunedin- 1150 Achieva Way, Dunedin, FL 34698

Pasco County

Land O' Lakes - 2115 Collier Parkway, Land 'O Lakes, FL 34639

Trinity - 12006 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556

New Port Richey - 5920 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Sarasota County

Sarasota - 3000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239

Venice - 1485 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34292

Sarasota - 5881 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34232

North Port- 2467 Sycamore Street, North Port, FL 34289

Manatee County