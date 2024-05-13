Amed Rosario drives in 3 runs with triple and double, Tampa Bay Rays beat Red Sox 5-3

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple during Tampa Bay’s three-run first inning and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Monday night.

Rosario added an RBI double and Yandy Díaz had three hits for the Rays, who are in a stretch of 13 straight games vs rival AL East clubs.

Boston’s Tyler O’Neill hit his 10th homer, a three-run shot. The Red Sox had won their last two games.

Rays starter Zach Eflin (3-4) gave up three runs on six hits in five innings. Their bullpen took over from there, with three relievers holding Boston to two singles.

The teams opened a stretch of seven games in 10 days against each other.

Jose Siri’s sacrifice fly pushed Tampa Bay in front 4-3 in the fourth after José Caballero blooped a leadoff double just inside the right-field foul line and stole third. Rosario added his double in the eighth.

Kevin Kelly pitched two innings of one-hit relief, Garrett Cleavinger worked the eighth and Jason Adam got the final three outs for his third save. Adam struck out the last three after a leadoff walk.

Tampa Bay broke ahead 3-0 against Kutter Crawford (2-2). Rosario’s two-out hit just ticked off the edge center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela’s glove on a full-length diving attempt before Richie Palacios followed with an RBI single.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 13: Amed Rosario #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on May 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Crawford settled down after that and allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings, throwing a career-high 101 pitches.

He entered with a 1.75 ERA and had allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his eight previous starts.

O’Neill belted a low curveball completely out of Fenway Park over the Green Monster, a drive estimated at 426 feet that tied it in the bottom half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said before the game that INF Isaac Paredes was fully healthy after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch Sunday, but he had the day off. … Cash also said 2B Brandon Lowe (injured list, right oblique strain) "is still feeling it a little bit. … he’s going to go get an opinion from a doctor (Tuesday morning)." He was pulled from a rehab game with Triple-A Durham on May 10. … Díaz appeared to tweak his back on a swing in the seventh but stayed in.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Aaron Civale (2-3, 5.88) is slated to make his first career appearance in Fenway, starting on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old grew up a Red Sox fan in East Windsor, Connecticut, and attended college at nearby Northeastern University.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 3.60) is set to make his second start since coming off the IL.

