Antonio Brown playing at the speed he was 4 or 5 years ago, Arians says

article

With his off-field legal troubles over and his ailing knee surgically repaired, Antonio Brown is playing again like a number-one receiver.

"This is the healthiest he's been in a few years," said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. "He probably needed that procedure but he wouldn't do it… he's playing at a speed I saw four or five years ago."

"Thankful I have great health," said Brown. "I’ve got the best training guys here. I’m just happy to be here right now and do what I love and play football."

A year ago, Brown's career was on the verge of being over. If not for Tom Brady, Brown may have never played another down in the NFL. He now lives by the acronym A.P.G. -- Appreciation, Perspective and Grateful.

RELATED: Buccaneers release full 2021-22 schedule

"I've just learned to appreciate the position I'm in," said Brown. "Keep the right perspective and stay grateful. A.P.G. Appreciation -- appreciate the opportunity I get to do what I love. Keeping the right perspective. Knowing it's bigger than me and just being grateful. Grateful to do what I love."

Brown is second only to Julio Jones in receiving yards among active players. If he gets back to his level of play four or five years ago, when he lead the NFL in yards for two seasons, and another two seasons in receptions -- watch out.

Advertisement

"I've got all my goals in front of me and an opportunity to do what I love," said Brown. "There's a lot I can appreciate now."