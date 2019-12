article

Before the big New Year’s Day game, is a day under the sun.

Players from Auburn and Minnesota, including their marching bands and cheerleaders will take part in “Clearwater Beach Day.” The teams will go head-to-head at the Outback Bowl in Tampa on New Year’s Day.

The beach day happens each year. There will be live music, skydivers and other activities.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.