Brady, Buccaneers eager to get to work, defend Super Bowl title

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

All 22 starters return after coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht fulfilled a promise to keep an ultra-talented roster around Tom Brady, who will turn 44 during training camp.

The Bucs finished last season on an eight-game winning streak, becoming the first team to play and win a Super Bowl staged in its home stadium. Brady excelled despite not having a normal offseason and training camp to prepare for his first season with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs expect to be even better offensively and defensively with a full training camp to prepare to defend their title.

