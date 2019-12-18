Buccaneers place Evans, Whitehead on injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season because of hamstring injuries.

The Buccaneers placed both players on injured reserve and also announced that receiver Spencer Schnell has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Evans was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time this season, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.

Whitehead started 14 games and ranks third on the team in tackles and passes defensed.

Schnell entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent this year and appeared in four preseason games with the Bucs.

