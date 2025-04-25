Buccaneers select wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with No. 19 pick in NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed another playmaker for Baker Mayfield in the first round of the NFL draft, selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick on Thursday night.

The four-time defending NFC South champions were thought to be leaning toward selecting a player to bolster a defense that hasn’t been as reliable as usual over the past two seasons.

But with franchise career receiving leader Mike Evans about to turn 32 and trusty sidekick Chris Godwin coming off a dislocated ankle injury that sidelined him most of last season, Egbuka was an easy choice.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 26: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes participates in a drill during during Ohio State Pro Day at Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 26, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

A cornerback, inside linebacker or edge rusher would have sense, too, however general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles made it clear in the weeks leading up to the draft that upgrading an already potent offense was a real possibility, too.

"We felt this was a pick for the future, but also the present," said Licht, who took a receiver in the opening round for the first time since taking Evans seventh overall in 2014 — the GM’s first year in Tampa Bay.

"We saw what happened last year. We had some injuries," Licht added. "The coaches did a great job with what we had, but Todd has told you all along that a good offense can help a defense. It’s about scoring points, and it’s exciting to add (Egbuka) to the mix."

The Bucs are coming off a 10-7 season and losing to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the opening round of the playoffs in Tampa Bay’s second season with Mayfield at quarterback.

The offense flourished, with Mayfield setting career highs for passing yards (4,500) and touchdown passes (41). The addition of rookie running back Bucky Irving also helped transform the Bucs into a team that ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing after finishing last each of the previous two seasons.

Evans is the only receiver in NFL history to begin a career with 10 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Godwin, 29, is a four-time 1,000-yard receiver who was leading the league with 50 receptions when he was lost for the season after seven games in 2024.

"This had nothing really to do with Chris’s injury rehab right now," Licht said. "This had everything to do with our staff, which obviously had a lot of meetings, got together said if this player is there, we’re going to take him, and we’re going to be happy."

Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns at Ohio State last season, helping the Buckeyes win the national championship. He looks forward to learning from Evans and Godwin, catching passes from Mayfield and doing whatever he can to help Tampa Bay be successful.

"I just can’t wait to get to work," Egbuka said.

"Chris and Mike, they’ve done it at a very high level for a very long time, which is something I’m looking to do in my NFL career as well," the 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver said. "I think just being able to learn from them, just the ins and outs of NFL football, and just to pick their brains. I’m a student of the game, so having those guys in the same room with me is a blessing. I’m super glad to be part of it."

