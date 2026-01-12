Bucs player Bucky Irving baptized during 2025 season: 'It was time'

The Brief Bucs running back Bucky Irving was baptized during the 2025 season. It happened before the Saints game at Raymond James Stadium. Irving says his relationship with God helped him battle his injuries.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving loves football, but there's something he loves even more — his faith.

"It's a blessing and I want to give all glory to God," Irving said.

Recently, the Bucs star took his faith to the next level.

"I felt like when you know it's time, it's time," Irving said.

Before the second game against the New Orleans Saints in 2025, Irving decided to go all in on his faith and get baptized.

"Being able to stay on my word and just knowing it was time for me to get baptized, I felt like it was my time," Irving said.

That moment was a breath of fresh air, especially since he made his return to the field the week prior following his shoulder and foot injuries.

"It meant a lot, especially after being hurt earlier in the year and being able to grow a connection with God," Irving said. "Being able to get closer with Him. He took something away from me, which was football, to bring me closer to Him. Just being able to hit rock bottom and have a connection with Him."

Irving believes that time at rock bottom was critical not just for his football career, but for his life. He wants to make sure he never loses that special connection.

"He was the only person I could lean on knowing he is real and that everything happens for a reason," Irving said. "Don't forget him when everything starts to get back right. Just being able to lean on him even when things are going good."

He says as long as he stays true to his faith, everything will go well both on and off the field.

"As long as I just stay connected with him and put all of my faith in him, knowing that he got a plan for me and knowing I have to have him first," Irving said.