OC Grizzard among 7 coaches not returning to Bucs, Bowles off the hot seat for now

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they are parting ways with seven coaches, including first-year Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard and Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey. Additionally, Thaddeus Lewis (quarterbacks), Kevin Ross (cornerbacks) and Charlie Strong (defensive line) will not be returning to the sidelines for the Bucs next season. Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore and Safeties Coach Nick Rapone have decided to retire. The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday that Head Coach Mike McDaniel will not return next season.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they are parting ways with seven coaches, including first-year Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard and Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

Additionally, Thaddeus Lewis (quarterbacks), Kevin Ross (cornerbacks) and Charlie Strong (defensive line) will not be returning to the sidelines for the Bucs next season.

Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore and Safeties Coach Nick Rapone have decided to retire.

Grizzard, 35, served as the previous passing coordinator under former OC Liam Coen, who is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard watches the action on the field during the Preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 09, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Expand

McGaughey, 52, was let go after two seasons at the helm of a special teams unit that had mixed results in 2025.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 16: Special Teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvani Expand

Lewis, a former duel-threat quarterback, was hired by the Bucs in 2020. Ross and Rapone had been with Tampa Bay since 2019, while Strong's tenure with the team ends after just one season.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ TAMPA, FL - JUL 28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Coach Thaddeus Lewis points out information to a player during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 28, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"These decisions are always difficult, but the disappointing end to the season required some changes to our coaching staff in order to ensure we live up to the high standards we have set here," Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles said. "These coaches have all put in tremendous amount of work and effort, but unfortunately, the results were not there this past season. Our goal is to compete for championships every year, and it is my responsibility to make these tough decisions in order to reach those expectations. I want to thank these coaches for all that they have contributed to our success over the years, and I wish them well."

Moore's retirement culminated a spectacular coaching career that lasted more than six decades, including 48 years in the NFL.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Get Expand

"Tom Moore is a legend in the coaching profession, and it has been an honor and a privilege to have him on our staff," Bowles said. "Tom's incredible knowledge and understanding about the game is unmatched and he has served as an invaluable resource for our entire coaching staff over these past seven years. He always offered up unique perspectives and very helpful insights that assisted our coaches with their game preparation, but it will be the personal interactions I had with him every day that I will miss the most."

There were questions about the stability of Bowles job security at the helm after the Bucs finished with a losing record (8-9) this season, but for now, he remains safe.

The backstory:

The 2025-2026 season seemed promising for the Bucs after starting 5-1, but the wheels quickly fell off with injuries and lackluster offensive production.

As the Bucs gear up for next year, the focus is on Baker Mayfield, who is entering the final season of his three-year $100 million contract.

Mayfield's success will likely determine Bowles' future in Tampa.

Bowles had not missed the playoffs until this year, after claiming three straight NFC South division titles.

READ: Bucs clean out lockers, host exit interviews after season ends

Dolphins fire Head Coach Mike McDaniel

The Tampa Bay Bucs are not the only team cutting ties with coaches, as the Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday that Mike McDaniel will not return next season.

Dolphins ownership released the following about the decision to fire McDaniel.

McDaniel's four seasons with the Dolphins were his first stint as an NFL head coach, taking the team to the playoffs the first two before missing the mark the past two seasons.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 07: Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins during the game against the New York Jets on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

As of Thursday morning, McDaniel is the eighth NFL head coach who has been fired this season.