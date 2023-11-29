Bucs' Baker Mayfield showing he's 'Texas tough'

article

It will take a serious injury to keep Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield out of action. He's not letting a sore ankle stand in the way of playing against Carolina.

But, how is his ankle? Mayfield said with a smile, "good, both of them are good."

Mayfield is what some call "Texas tough."

"There’s a lot of tough guys in the league that make plays like that, but it definitely helps being from Texas," Mike Evans laughed.

The Bucs didn't get the win against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, but the team definitely got a boost seeing Mayfield show his toughness by returning to playing with pain.

"He wants to be out there with us, he wants to be balling, [and] he wants to be grinding," Tristan Wirfs said. "I’ve had a lot of ankle stuff, so I know how they feel, and him coming back in with something like that was pretty awesome. It just shows that he wants to be out there and fight with us."

Playing tough is part of what makes Mayfield good. He's done it his whole career.

"For me, I know this sounds kind of corny, but it’s kind of a mindset," Mayfield said. "Tell yourself that you’re able to get through it, and it’s just kind of mind over matter. Every injury is different in whether it’s going to hinder your play. If it’s going to hinder your play, you’re hurting the team. There is a difference in toughing it out and being smart. It’s a fine line you’ve got to walk."

There has been a lot of wear and tear on Mayfield this year. Some of it has to do with an accumulation of questionable hits.

"There’s a lot of stuff that I think Baker is not getting called right now," Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales said. "I’d love for him to get the same protection that a lot of other quarterbacks do."

The Bucs need a rally and Mayfield is leading the charge – albeit a little sore.