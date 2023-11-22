'It's mental focus': Bucs key receiver Chris Godwin is tough to stop

article

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's Mr. Clutch – the team's go-to receiver they count on.

Chris Godwin isn't being utilized as much this season as in years past, but when he's called on, he comes through, especially on third down. His 15 first down receptions on third down ranks among the top five in the NFL.

"He’s one of those guys [where] even if he’s covered [with] a guy blanketed on him, he’s going to find a way to make a catch," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "He’s got all the things you want when it comes down to that."

Godwin has a knack of coming through when needed the most, and even when opposing team's know Mayfield is going to him, he's tough to stop.

"He's not the fastest, he's not the shiftiest," Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum said. "Speed guys can stay glued on him all the way down the field, and he still finds some way to make the catch. I've been on him a couple times in practice, where I'm right there, and he still somehow makes the catch. It doesn't make sense to me, but once you see his work ethic, seeing him show up every single day, then it starts to make a little sense."

Godwin is among just three NFL receivers with more than 50 receptions without a drop. It's the result of focus, preparation and meditation that goes right before kickoffs.

"I think it’s mental focus," Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales said. "He’s got natural ball skills, but I think if you guys have seen him before games, he does a lot of meditation, a lot of visualization. He actually walks down the field through his different routes that he has in the game plan. There’s some great science behind that, behind the visualization part and the visceral reaction you actually get if you can use your mind to be able to put yourself there. I think all of that stuff really pays dividends – especially in critical moments. He’s done a fantastic job."

"Whether it’s clutch situations or just the game in general, I think a lot of it has been focused around just being present," Godwin said. "Meditation has helped me a lot with that. I feel like there’s a lot of noise that happens surrounding the game – obviously, it’s the most popular game in our country. There’s so much surrounding it, so a lot of times it can be easy to get distracted by the outside noise, whether it’s the pressure of the moment or a bunch of different things. For me, meditation has been something that’s really helped me lock in and be in the moment."

Godwin's preparation is paying off for a player that broke the record for most drops in the playoffs in 2020. Godwin had six in two playoff games in their Super Bowl season, but this year he's been perfect.

"I feel like there’s a lot more that goes into catching than people realize," Godwin said. "I feel like most people just think it’s like a hands thing, right? But a lot of it has to do with your eyes, as well. If you are either undisciplined or you get too [relaxed] with your eyes and looking the ball in, or you think that you have it, and you go to make a move before you have it, there are plenty of ways that guys can drop passes. It’s happened to me in the past. So far this year, I’ve done a pretty good job of it."

"He’s consistent," Mayfield said. "You know where he’s going to be, you know he’s going to be the same guy every day. He just puts the work in. He’s obviously been able to do it consistently for a long time now."

The Bucs are in good hands with Godwin.