Bucs fans welcomed back to Raymond James Stadium for first preseason game

Fans were excited to be back at Raymond James Stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first pre-season game.

"Really excited man, I bought these tickets three months ago, so I'm ready," said Jorge Gomar, a life-long Bucs fan.

The weather before the game did not turn anyone away. Fortunately, it stayed dry after kick-off.

"Rain or shine I'm going to be here, it don't matter man, I'm a Tampa Bay fan until the day I die, and I'm going to be here for them, I look at it this way, it's football season, it doesn't matter what the weather is," said Nicholas Carullo and Frank Leto, Bucs fans who were sporting jump-suits and DJ Kitty hoods. "I got some patches so, this is in support of our military, our armed forces that are home and also abroad, it's for the city of Tampa, this is a great city, we call it 'Champa Bay' for a reason because this is the city of champions and this is why we do this."

There were some protocols in place to make sure crowds were safe.

Masks are not required, but optional for fans who are fully vaccinated. The stadium recommended masks for fans who are not fully vaccinated or for those who are indoors.

