Bucs to induct Simeon Rice into Ring of Honor

Monday was a day for applause and tears of joy as Simeon Rice became the 16th member to join the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.

"We saw the player who consistently delivered excellence, had been exceptional and had made a significant impact on our franchise. Simeon Rice checked all those boxes," said team owner and co-chair Bryan Glazer.

The Super Bowl XXVII champion was overcome with emotion as Glazer made the announcement in front of friends, family, and former players at the team's practice facility.

"Football was a game for me to honor my mother and father," Simeon said while fighting back tears. "I wanted to make our name mean something."

After 122 career sacks, more than half of which were recorded in the pewter and red, Rice did just that and cemented himself as one of the most dominant pieces of one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history.

"It was a joy to be able to share this time that we had to share," said Rice.

"It was a joy to play for an organization that really respected you."

But while Rice has received his call to join the Bucs Ring of Honor, Glazer says it is past due for the former defensive end to receive a call to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I think that would be just another extension of this," said Rice.

"How do you tell the story of the NFL without the 1996 rookie of the year."

At the same time, Rice knows he doesn't need any further validation of his career.

"I knew I was the baddest m**********r in the world. Excuse my language. I already knew that," Rice said.

"There's not an award that you could give me to make me think that."

From being the baddest to becoming one of the best, now Simeon Rice will be forever immortalized in Buccaneers history when he joins the ring of honor during a November 30th ceremony.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Sean Barie.

