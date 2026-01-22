Robinson hired as Bucs next offensive coordinator following 2 seasons with Falcons

The Brief Zac Robinson has been named the Tampa Bay Bucs next offensive coordinator following two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson is hoping to bring a spark back to Tampa's offense after they cut ties with first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard following a season in which the team did not live up to expectations. Robinson spent the previous two seasons with the Falcons as their offensive coordinator, but he was not brought back following the firing of Raheem Morris.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Zac Robinson as their next offensive coordinator, the team announced on Thursday.

Robinson spent the previous two seasons with the Falcons as their offensive coordinator, but he was not brought back following the firing of head coach Raheem Morris.

Robinson is hoping to bring a spark back to Tampa's offense after they cut ties with first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard following a season in which the team did not live up to expectations.

PREVIOUS: OC Grizzard among 7 coaches not returning to Bucs, Bowles off the hot seat for now

What they're saying:

"We are excited to welcome Zac Robinson as our next offensive coordinator," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players."

The backstory:

His coaching career began with the Los Angeles Rams as he quickly climbed the ranks from assistant quarterbacks coach (2019, 2021) and assistant wide receivers coach (2020) to quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator (2022-23).

Robinson's stint with the Falcons was his first as an offensive coordinator and his unit posted solid numbers in several offensive categories.

Yards per game (351.4 – 9th)

Yards per play (5.6 – 10th)

Rushing yards per game (128.1 – 8th)

Yards per rush (4.5 – 9th)

Passing yards per game (223.3 – 9th)

Passing yards per attempt (6.9 – 9th)

The Falcons' season was ultimately tainted by the injury of Michael Penix Jr. who is believed to be the team's next franchise quarterback. After Penix Jr. suffered an ACL injury in November, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins finished off the season.

Dig deeper:

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has some familiarity with Robinson from their short time together in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. That time was highlighted by a miraculous game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after the team signed Mayfield.

Before coaching, Robinson played quarterback and was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.