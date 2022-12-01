Bucs' offensive line calling on Josh Wells for relief

Coming in relief for the injured Bucs is nothing new for Josh Wells. He had to step in for Tristian Wirfs in last year's playoff game against the Rams and now he has to do it again 11 months later.

"Obviously Tristian is one of my best friends on the team and don't want to see it happen to him," Wells told Fox 13 Sports. "It's an opportunity to help the team win, be me and do the best that I can."

Wells has done well in relief allowing just one sack and 128 offensive snaps in the playoffs last season. This year he's given up just one in 80 snaps with one penalty.

"Josh is tough," said Todd Bowles. "He’s played in the game a long time. He’s not Tristan obviously. He just has to make sure he does the things that he knows how to do and makes sure he plays his ballgame. He doesn’t have to try to be anybody else. He’s tough. He understands the game well. He understands the scheme and the game plan. We expect him to step in and play well."

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Josh Wells during Bucs practice.

"That's one of the guys we definitely don't worry about as far as filling any shoes, any roles," said left guard Nick Leverett. "I can't express enough how phenomenal a player he is."

Wells will be facing the Saints' premier sack specialist in Cameron Jordan, who has sacked Bucs quarterbacks 17 times in his career. The second most against any team. So do will he prepare for Jordan?

"Ah, he's a good player," said Wells. "Just technique and you have to play hard. He plays really hard, plays to the whistle. Just trusting what the coaches kind of scheming up and telling us what to do. Just do the best I can."

Going up against one of the most premier pass rushers in the NFL with Cam Jordan is a tough assignment for Wells, but the Bucs aren't planning on having Wells handle him all by himself the entire game. They will use tight ends and running backs to help slow down Jordan, which includes rookie running back Rachaad White."

"Yeah, I think it's fun," said White. "I think it's different honestly. I think really for me it will be just about me helping out the guy that's next to me. Because, obviously, there's a lot of plays that he helps us out."

Keeping Tom Brady upright and healthy on Monday Night is priority number one for Wells and the rest of the Bucs' offensive lineman.