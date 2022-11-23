Could sale of Manchester United impact American football? Buccaneers fans await answers from Glazers

Nearly everyone in the Tampa area knows the Glazer name; the family that owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers American football team. But not every Bucs fan knows that the Glazers also own one of the world's most valuable football teams an ocean away from Tampa Bay.

As the world watches the FIFA World Cup games, the Glazers are now considering the sale of Manchester United.

According to a post on the team's website, the team's board of directors, including the Glazers, will "l consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company."

A quote attributed to Avram and Joel Glazer said the board will, "ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future."

George Fleming has been taking in the World Cup matches from MacDinton’s Pub in Tampa's SoHo district. He wasn’t surprised when the Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005.

"I tell my wife I enjoy football and football," he laughed.

He's a Bucs fan now, but he grew up in Spain, so he follows soccer closely, including the English Premier League.

"You have a top-echelon football club. Why would you not own that?" he wondered of the Glazers.

The Glazers angered some fans when they paid nearly a billion dollars for the team in a leveraged deal that left ManU in debt.

Some in Tampa wonder if selling the team could have an impact on the Bucs. The Glazers have always run the two franchises separately and the Buccaneers haven’t commented on the possible sale.

Fleming believes there will be many potential buyers.

"Manchester United is one of the top teams in the world. It’s a name brand like MacDonald’s and Nike," he said.

The 13-time league champions haven’t won a title in recent years and their star player, Christiano Ronaldo, is leaving.

Still, experts say someone could offer billions for the team.

The subject will likely come up Friday as fans gather to watch the World Cup match between the USA and England.