Bucs open 2023 Training Camp

"Good morning," said Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles to members of the press following Wednesday morning's practice.

For the Bucs, however, it was a good morning as day one of the 2023 training camp finally dawned.

"I mean, you spend all year prepping for the season and now it is the first official day of the season," said wide receiver Chris Godwin.

"It feels like the first day of school. There is a lot of excitement."

However, today's training camp opener felt a bit different than in years past.

The practice was closed to the public. Therefore, the familiar cheer and applause from fans were nowhere to be heard.

Though Bowles is excited for when the fans show up, today's practice allowed the team to bond out of the public eye for a bit longer.

And this year, the Bucs will have to work to build camaraderie with the addition of new players and coaches.

In fact, 27 rookies will start training camp on the roster, while some are already making their marks.

"Some of the young guys really feel like they are a part of this team already, which is cool," said Godwin.

"Sometimes, when young guys get here, it can be a bit intimidating when you are going against some of the best guys in the world at what you do."

Wednesday was also a chance to look at the ongoing quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

"I saw a lot of good things," Godwin said.

"They looked a lot more confident with the offense. They were on time with their throws. Whenever there is a mistake, they bounce back from it. It is an exciting time, not only for us but for both of those guy."

But with the new also comes the familiar.

The Bucs re-signed the likes of Jamel Dean, Anthony Nelson and Will Gholston in the offseason, while linebacker Devin White ended any speculation of being a hold-in during camp and suited up for practice.

Along with other veterans like Godwin and Mike Evans on offense, they'll be called upon to be leaders on a team that got much younger over the off-season.

"I have always helped guys anyways, so to me, I just view it as trying to help the team get better," Godwin said.

"It means doing what older guys did for me when I was younger."

Meanwhile, the Bucs will return to work on Thursday with an 8:30 a.m. practice scheduled for day two of training camp.