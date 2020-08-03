Bucs' Shaq Barrett feels different atmosphere at training camp

Veteran Buccaneers, including Shaquil Barrett, arrived at team headquarters on Sunday. The NFL's reigning sack champion immediately sensed a different feel walking into a season that's under the threat of COVID-19.

“Pretty much everything is different – the interactions with the players, the lockers not being right next to each other, [and] the temperature thing when you first come in,” Barrett said during a Zoom conference call. "But I like it. I prefer to be safe rather than sorry and I’m pretty sure everybody else will like it, as well, because [there] is a lot going on right now and we do have to take precaution. I have a family, so I want as little risk as possible. Even though it’s still a risk, I think we’re doing it as good as we can be doing it, but I’m just happy to be back in the building. We had a long break [and] I enjoyed the time with the family, but it’s time to get back to work and I’m ready to go.”

Shaq didn't get the long-term deal with the Bucs he was looking for yet. So he'll play under a franchise tag worth $15.8 million -- a little over three times what he made last year.

With a wife and three children, has opting out crossed his mind?

“Nah. I told her if there’s some football being played that I’m going to play,” said Barrett. “I’m a competitor. I love football and that’s the way that I feed my family. That’s the way that we have the life we have now, so there was pretty much no option for us to opt-out as long as we were doing it the safest way possible. I feel as though we are doing it the safest way possible.”

This was the first day that the NFL's sack king got to personally meet the NFL's GOAT, on the day that Tom Brady turned 43. Unfortunately for Shaq, he didn't know and greeted his new teammate empty-handed.

“I did not know it was his birthday until I heard people saying it in the locker room,” laughed Barrett. "I just saw him today. The first interaction we had was today because it was like the first time I really saw him. I just told him I’m happy to have him here, it’s good to meet you in person and we’re just ready to get to work together. He said pretty much, ‘Good to see [you] and ready to go.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m excited for our year this year. We’ve got a good defense [and] a good offense, so if we put it all together, we should have a shot to make some noise this year.”

Shaq is disappointed that there won't be preseason games this year. That's where he earned his starting role with the Bucs. So for now it's the focus is on getting ready for the Saints in the season opener.

