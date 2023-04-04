Calvary Christian baseball sets sights on state title run

The Calvary Christian High School baseball team has won early and often in 2023.

"We want to just win as many games as we can and play good baseball," said senior outfielder Blake Opie.

Ranked as high as fourth in the nation in some national polls, the Warriors knew they would have a target on their backs this season.

"Being ranked in any poll doesn't help you pitch, doesn't help you hit, doesn't help you field, and doesn't help you win games," said head coach Greg Olsen.

"It only adds to the teams we play against for them to raise their level of play."

Winning 13 of their first 16 games, the Warriors have stepped up to the plate.

A big reason for the rankings and recognition comes thanks to a pitching staff that would make some college coaches jealous.

Calvary High School player getting ready for practice

"It's to our advantage," Olsen says about his pitching staff.

That's putting it modestly, though.

Currently, three of the Warriors' starting pitchers will either be playing in NCAA division one baseball games next year or will be playing in the minor leagues should they pursue the professional route.

"I think we're the best (pitching staff) in the country, and other people have said we would be a really good college staff, too," said senior pitcher Landen Maroudis.

Calvary Christian, meanwhile, is hoping that this pitching is the key to capturing the program's third state title.

Calvary High School player fielding a groundball

"It's been a dream of mine since I came here freshman year state championship," said Maroudis.

"I think this year we have a really good shot at it."

The last state title for the Warriors came in 2019 when each of the team's 12 seniors were just in the eighth grade.

Now, the Warriors' golden class hopes to go out on top.

"It's something that everyone has looked forward to," said Opie.

"it's all of our main goals, so we're all striving for the same thing."





