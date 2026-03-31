Newly introduced USF men's basketball coach Chris Mack ready to build on program's recent success

The Brief Just days after former head coach Bryan Hodgson left the program, USF named Chris Mack as its next head men's basketball coach. Tuesday, Mack was officially welcomed to campus at an introductory press conference. Mack comes to Tampa after serving as head coach at the College of Charleston for two seasons.



After USF introduced its new women's basketball coach, Kristy Curry, on Monday, Tuesday, the school welcomed fans back to campus to introduce new men's basketball coach Chris Mack.

"I'm just excited to be here at the podium and be the first to tell you that we will not be doing an introductory press conference tomorrow for a head coach," joked USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins.

The backstory:

Higgins says Mack was their pick to replace former head coach Bryan Hodgson from a pool of more than 50 coaching candidates.

"We wanted somebody that's not only been to the stages we want to be but has also won on those stages," Higgins said.

That is exactly who USF got in Mack, who has 15 years of head coaching experience with stops at Xavier, Louisville and the College of Charleston.

By the numbers:

During his head coaching career, Mack has amassed more than 320 career wins while leading two separate teams, Louisville and Xavier, to a number one ranking in the national polls.

And that is the experience that Mack hopes to bring to USF.

What they're saying:

"You add that on top of the fact that two of the last three years they've (USF) been American Conference champions, I'm ready," Mack said.

Not only does Mack's hiring signal a new era for the USF men's basketball program, but it signals a shift in the perception of the program after attracting the attention of a coach who has experience coaching team deep into the NCAA Tournament.

"I think it's national news," Mack said. "The fact that it's a fully funded, revenue-sharing program with a forward-thinking CEO of athletics is way different."

What will not be different, however, is the spotlight on the Bulls created by coaches like Amir Abdur-Rahim and Bryan Hodgson.

"That light is about to get a whole lot brighter," Mack promised.

What's next:

Mack says he has already begun discussions with players on the roster about his vision for the team. Meanwhile, the NCAA Transfer Portal opens next week, allowing players to potentially transfer to new schools.