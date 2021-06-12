Expand / Collapse search

Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland

By AP Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH03-DEN-FIN article

Denmark's players gather as paramedics attend to midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/

Expand

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Denmark’s match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.

The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.

Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.