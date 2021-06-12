Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Denmark’s match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.
The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.
Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.
Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.
The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.