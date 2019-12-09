Clemson offensive coordinator to be USF's next head coach

article

The University of South Florida's coaching search has led to Death Valley. FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell confirms that Clemson's offensive coordinator will become USF's next head coach.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed his players on Sunday, telling them that coordinator Jeff Scott was leaving to take the USF job. Scott will remain with the Clemson Tigers through the playoffs.

The 38-year-old former Clemson player is the son of ex-South Carolina head coach Brad Scott. Jeff Scott has spent most of his coaching career at Clemson under Coach Swinney.

USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals every season. USF finished this year with just four wins.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.