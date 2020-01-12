Devils fire GM, end the Lightning’s 10-game winning streak

article

Louis Domingue stopped 26 shots against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat Tampa Bay 3-1 on Sunday night, ending the Lightning's franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak.

Travis Zajac, Andy Greene and Miles Wood scored for the disappointing Devils, who fired general manager Ray Shero less than two hours before the start of the game. New Jersey made the playoffs once in his four-plus year tenure.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, who tied their consecutive wins record on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney made 17 saves in getting the start in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had shutouts in the last two games.

The 10-game winning streak tied the New York Islanders for the longest this season.

