‘Dream come true’: Bucs’ Kyle Trask learning from the best in the business during training camp

Think of Kyle Trask as a well-paid intern. He’s learning the craft of playing the quarterback position. It’s preparation for when the full-time job becomes available.

The Bucs second-round pick comes from the University of Florida to the NFL's best destination for learning.

His tutor? The greatest quarterback of all-time: Tom Brady.

"He has great attention to detail," the rookie quarterback told FOX 13. "And that's just something that sets him apart. He takes advantage of things that maybe other people just kind of sweep under the rug. I've learned so many great things from him, and it's only day 7 of training camp, so, just looking to continue and keep getting better."

RELATED: Bucs are back: Super Bowl Champs hold first training camp open to fans in more than a year

Trask has now completed his first full week of NFL training camp. He's learned quickly -- especially the lessons on how quickly things happen on the field at this level.

"Any step up you take in football, like from high school to college, from college to the NFL, there's always going to be an adjustment of speed," Trask described.

He is speeding toward the achievement of his life-long goal. On August 14, he'll step on the field at Raymond James Stadium for his first-ever NFL preseason action against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

"The chance to play in an NFL preseason game," Trask said, "is also a dream come true."

