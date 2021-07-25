Bucs are back: Super Bowl Champs hold first training camp open to fans in more than a year

The 2021 Super Bowl Champions are back in action.

"What they should be watching for is the most exciting team in the NFL. They’re excited to come out and be in front of fans," said Brian Ford, the chief operating officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a historic win, fans were excited to see their players hit the practice field at the AdventHealth Training Center on Sunday.

"She [my wife] loves Tom Brady, so we came to Florida. We moved here, we got season tickets right away, and it’s just a fun team to watch," shared Billy Chmurzynski, a fan who brought his whole family with him to watch the team practice in person.

It’s the first training camp open to fans in over a year, and the excitement was apparent.

"The fans are who make it. We have the best sports town. Title-town as we call it. The best sports fans in the world, and I’m so excited to just bring them all back," explained Ford.

From keeping an eye out for their favorite players, to already thinking about a repeat title, fans and players are excited for the season ahead.

"It’s really nice to actually bring the kids and show them what it takes to actually win and how hard they practice," said Chmurzynski. "So it’s a fun experience to be here."

Fans are ready to see the team continue making ‘Champa Bay’ live up to its name.

"As Coach Arians says, ‘we’re going for two,’" said Ford.

Sixteen training camp dates have been made public for fans. However, to keep crowds low due to COVID-19, only season pass members and other special groups will be allowed inside.

