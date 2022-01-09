Falcons owner Arthur Blank to miss Sunday's game due to positive COVID-19 test

article

Falcons team owner Arthur Blank has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's final game of the regular season.

The 79-year-old co-founder of Atlanta-based The Home Depot will not be attending Sunday afternoon's game hosting the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.

Blank, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, is said to experiencing mild symptoms and is said to be in "great spirits."

The Falcons were the first NFL team to become 100% vaccinated ahead of the season and have allowed health officials to use the stadium to distribute vaccines.

The team encourages all fans to become vaccinated and to quarantine if they are experiencing any symptoms.

The Falcons and Saints game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

Georgia is ranked 46th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of those eligible being fully vaccinated. This as COVID-19 cases have seen record-setting territory over the past two weeks in the state due to the omicron surge, state health officials report.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

