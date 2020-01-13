From Tarpon Springs to USF, Wilcox brings talent, experience to East-West Shrine Game

Not every college football player seeking a shot at the NFL is a marquee name.

That’s where the East-West Shrine Game comes in.

This is not your typical interview, because pro football isn’t like any other job.

Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El can vouch for that. “Some coaches are going to talk to you, not just one time. You're going to hear from them two or three times throughout the week,” said Randle El, who is helping coach the East All-Stars. “They get a chance to see you go about your day.”

“It's an interview process on a whole different scale.”

College football players from all across the country have flocked to St. Petersburg for a week of practicing in front of NFL scouts and agents. Players like Florida State’s Keith Gavin view it as one of his final shots at getting to the NFL.

“This is my interview right here, man,” said the Seminole wide receiver. “This is the biggest week of my college life, man.”

Another player looking to show NFL teams they can be a difference-maker is Tarpon Springs High School alum, Mitchell Wilcox.

I'm just really trying to show what I can do after I have the ball in my hands,” said the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from USF.

Despite leading the Bulls his senior year in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, Wilcox, like everyone playing in the game, has yet to garner much attention from NFL teams.

“I just think it's an opportunity to compete further,” said Wilcox. “They want to see more of what I can do and I'm here to compete and make plays.”

It’s also a comfort, knowing his old stomping grounds are just an hour down the road.

“All these guys are from all over the country and I'm kind of in my back yard so it's kind of a good feeling.”