Steven Stamkos makes his much-anticipated return to Amalie Arena

Of all the memorable nights Amalie Arena has seen, Monday night will be one of the most memorable.

"It'll be special for sure," said Steven Stamkos.

After all, it's not every day the greatest player in a franchise's history returns to play in another team's jersey. Yet that is precisely what Stamkos will do Monday when the former long-time Lightning captain skates back onto the ice at Amalie Arena with the Nashville Predators.

"Breakups are hard," said Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper. "It's the soap opera of sports. It's why we watch it, why we circle water coolers. It's for moments like this."

While the Bolts' breakup with Stamkos over the offseason was emotional enough, Monday's homecoming for the Bolts' all-time leader in points, goals, and games played is sure to be an emotional ride of it's own.

"I don't know what to expect, really," said Stamkos. "It's not something that you know until you go through it."

Whether Stamkos skates back onto what was once his home ice to cheers, boos, or a mix of both, both teams know the moment won't last long.

"You're going to come out, see number-91 in a gold jersey and think, 'this is different,'" Cooper said. "But after a few shifts it's going to turn into a hockey game and in the end we want to be on the positive side of that."

And while standings and stats can be changed with the two points from Monday's game, the memories created thanks to Stamkos' time in Tampa Bay can never be.

"Let's be honest, Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be synonymous with each other for the end of time," Cooper added.

Now, a city prepares to embrace a hero coming home.

And Stamkos prepares to skate onto the very ice where his jersey number will most likely hang above it one day.

"You can't replicate that feeling," Stamkos said. "It's the best feelings in your life, the worst feelings in your life. You don't know how you're going to react until you go through it."

Puck drop for Stamkos' homecoming is set for 7:30 p.m. and available only on ESPN+ and Hulu.

