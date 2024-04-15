Gronk trained Bucs C.O.O. Brian Ford for Boston Marathon

article

Rob Gronkowski is back in a Bucs jersey for a worthy cause.

"I'm here at the Bucs facility training Brian Ford for the Boston Marathon," Rob Gronkowski instructed during a taped Buccaneer Promotion. "So far it's going pretty well."

Gronkowski returned to Tampa with one goal in mind, to get Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford into the Boston Marathon for his 20th career full marathon race.

Their main goal is to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

"We have a lot of opportunities in my business to bring awareness and that's what this is all about," Ford told FOX 13 Sports. "Awareness for kids, families that are less fortunate and teaming up with someone like Gronk is unbelievable."

As the Grand Marshall of the Boston Marathon. Gronk had an "in" to get Ford into the race, and he wanted to make sure he'd be fully ready to go the 26.2 miles.

Ford goes into the country's most prestigious marathon with a unique race plan.

"I'm handing out pins, Buccaneer pins and saying hi to people. That's how amuse myself," Ford said. "I'm hoping to break my average which is four and a half hours. So it's a time to talk to people and see the sights of Boston."

Following the marathon, the charity work will continue at One Buc Place. Gronk will meet up once again with Ford for their 10th annual "Cut and Color for a Cure" where they are hoping to reach the one-million dollar mark.

"We are going to have a little warrior shave both our heads," Ford said. "Hopefully some of his old teammates and some of our business staff and try to make some difference in some lives. Put some smiles on some faces."

