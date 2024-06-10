Henderson homers on 1st pitch and Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 for 1st 4-game sweep at Tropicana Field

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Gunnar Henderson homered on the first pitch, Ryan O’Hearn drove in three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Monday night to finish a four-game sweep.

Corbin Burnes (7-2) allowed two unearned runs and five hits in seven innings as Baltimore improved to 22-10 on the road and swept a four-game series at Tropicana Field for the first time. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

James McCann also homered for Baltimore, which leads the majors with 104. It’s the most homers through the first 65 games of a season in Orioles history.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 10: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 10, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguil

Alex Jackson went deep for the Rays, who have dropped 13 of 17 at home and are 31-35 overall.

O’Hearn put Baltimore up 4-2 on a two-run double in the fifth against Ryan Pepiot (4-3). He made it 5-2 with a seventh-inning RBI single off Kevin Kelly to complete a nine-pitch at-bat. Both hits came with two outs.

Henderson’s major league-best seventh leadoff homer this year went 430 feet to center field. Last season’s AL Rookie of the Year has 21 homers, second in the majors to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge (24).

Tampa Bay got two unearned runs in the second when second baseman Jordan Westburg dropped José Caballero’s routine popup with two outs, and the light-hitting Jackson hit his first big league homer in almost three years.

It was Jackson’s third hit in 47 at-bats this season, and first longball since going deep against Dan Winkler of the Chicago Cubs in August 2021.

McCann tied it at 2 on his third-inning drive.

Pepiot allowed four runs and nine hits over six innings. He struck out nine.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (right triceps strain) threw a bullpen and could be ready to start a short minor league rehab assignment this week.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Albert Suárez (2-0, 1.83 ERA) and Atlanta LHP Max Fried (6-2, 2.93) are Tuesday night’s starters.

Rays: RHP Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.14 ERA) will face Chicago Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 3.47) on Tuesday night.

