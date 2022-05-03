'I'm ready. I'm hyped': Hillsborough High grad among 7 Bay Area athletes drafted by NFL

Zachary Carter, surrounded by family and friends, said he went numb when the celebration erupted around him Friday. The Hillsborough High School and Florida Gator was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Days later, his dream is still sinking in.

"It's surreal," Carter told FOX 13 sports. "It still hasn't hit me yet, honestly. I got picked up Friday night, but I feel like I've been dreaming for a few days."

When the call came in from the Bengals, Zachary was at a loss for words.

"I was shocked," said Carter. "It was coming to the end of the third round. I got picked with the 95th pick, so there was only 10 more picks left in that round. When I got that call, I was just shocked. In my mind, I was like, I've got to be in these last 10 picks. I was, it's just crazy."

"It didn't know what to say. I said 'Let's go!' I meant that, for sure, because I'm ready. I'm hyped."

Zachary is going to a Super Bowl team with the Bengals and he plans on helping them get back and win it again.

At Florida, he was a dominant presence on the field, and was honored for his work off it.

In 2021, Zachary earned the SEC Community Service Team honor and he knows what making it to the NFL means for kids in his community.

"I feel like it's a big deal to me because I know there's a lot of kids looking up to me," said Carter. "I just want to inspire the youth. Especially the kids in the city of Tampa. We had like seven players drafted this year. I don't know if that's a record like the most ever."

It is a record – and he's now part of Tampa history.

He looks forward to becoming part of Cincinnati's history, too.

In a state he's never been to, he's ready to make an impact.

Advertisement

"Rookie of the year," said Carter. "No body has to believe in me. You know I believe in myself and I know what I can do. I keep God first and I know the rest will take care of itself."