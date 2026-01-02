Pasco County schools share new AI guidelines, Schools of Hope update

The Brief Pasco County Schools has new guidelines for AI use in its classrooms for students and teachers. The Schools of Hope program expansion hasn’t impacted the Pasco County School District yet. The superintendent said they have an extension into March to reply with a plan.



The new year is coming with new priorities for Pasco County Schools. The superintendent said they have new guidelines in the classroom for AI, and the district is sorting out its role in the Schools of Hope program.

By the numbers:

Pasco County is one of the fastest growing counties in the Tampa Bay area, and the families moving in are enrolling their kids in Superintendent John Legg’s schools.

"What we see is we see a declining enrollment in the west part of our county and a slight increase in the central part of our county," said Legg, the superintendent of Pasco County Schools.

The latest U.S. Census data shows Pasco County’s population has grown 17 percent from 2020 to 2024. But the school district said its enrollment dropped last year overall by 500 students.

"Pasco has been very good about growth and planning for growth here in our central part of the county, so it really hasn't had an effect on us," said Legg.

What we know:

The students who are enrolling will see some updates in 2026.

"We just came out with our new guidelines for AI. It's a new initiative that we're doing," said Legg. "We can't just stick our heads in the sand and say, kids aren't going to use it because they are using it. What we want them to do is use it responsibly, know how to use and know the consequences of it."

And it isn’t just for students.

"[We need to] help our teachers understand how AI is being used and empower them to look out for AI and certain requirements, but also let them use it in other areas that it may be appropriate for it," said Legg.

Dig deeper:

The classroom is evolving in more ways than one across Florida. Some counties, like Hillsborough County, are pushing back against the expanded Schools of Hope program in Florida. It allows state-approved charters to use public school classrooms without paying for the space or support services.

"It hasn't had an effect here in Pasco County," said Legg.

Superintendent Legg said the district has some schools that can support the capacity for it. But he said they have time to decide.

"We've actually talked to some of the Schools of Hope operators, and we got an extension all the way into March before we even reply. So, we can develop next year's planning model so we can make that public. People can see the usage of our facility," said Legg.