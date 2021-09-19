'It’s good to get the win,' Brady says after 5-touchdown performance

article

Tom Brady tossed three first-half touchdowns. leading the Buccaneers to an 11-point lead, but the Bucs’ performance didn’t come close to reaching Bruce Arians’ expectations.

Arians was actually upset with the level of play in the first 30 minutes of football.

"I'm not happy with the way we played," the coach said. "Love the start, then we get lackadaisical. I like the start of the second half, then we get lackadaisical. That's not going to work next week."

"We were a little loose with the ball," agreed Brady. "Some penalties at different times that knocked us out of some scoring drives."

Brady was one that consistently shined from start to finish. He’s the first Bucs quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in multiple games. He leads the NFL with nine touchdowns after just two games, which is the second-most TD tosses to start a season in NFL history.

Still, Brady thought he could have done even more.

"Offensively it was just, we grinded it out and found a way," said Brady. "Obviously we all wish we could have done some things to be more productive. It was a good team effort."

"I think we are only going to keep getting better," said Chris Godwin. "We are going to keep learning from our mistakes. It's a long season. It's a long process, but we're looking forward to it."

Brady got just about every one of his all-star weapons involved, completing passes to 10 different receivers.

"I certainly wish I had made a few better throws tonight," said Brady, who was 24 of 36 for 276 yards and five TDs and no INTs. "It's good to get the win. We're 2-0 and there's a lot to build on. It's just good to beat a division opponent."

Brady is on pace to smash the NFL record of TD passes in a season with 76.5, which would eclipse Peyton Manning’s record by 21. Can he keep up this torrid pace? We’ll just have to sit back and watch.