Kody Clemens homers with dad Roger looking on, Twins beat Rays 4-2 to stop Rays’ 6-game win streak

Kody Clemens hit his fifth home run of the season, with father Roger Clemens watching from the stands, and the Minnesota Twins beat Tampa Bay 4-2 Tuesday night to stop the Rays’ season-high, six-game winning streak.

A 29-year-old son of the seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Kody Clemens extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games when he homered off leading off the second against Taj Bradley (4-4).

Joe Ryan (5-2) won his fourth straight decision, allowing one run and five hits in six innings. Jhoan Duran worked around a walk in the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances, throwing six of 21 pitches 100 mph or higher.

Carlos Correa had three hits for the Twins, who went ahead on Brooks Lee’s first-inning sacrifice fly. Lee hit into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth and Kameron Misner had a run-scoring groundout in the seventh.

Bradley (4-4) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in seven innings, matching his season high.

A crowd of 10,046 was the Rays’ 33rd sellout in 36 games at Steinbrenner Field, the Rays’ temporary home this season. Tampa Bay, which dropped back to .500 at 27-27, is 17-19 at home going into Wednesday’s finale of a nine-game homestand.

Key Moment

IRays second baseman Brandon Lowe fielded Lee’s sixth-inning chopper with runners on first and second and sailed his throw to second over leaping shortstop Jose Caballero for an error that allowed Ryan Jeffers to score.

Key Stat

Ryan’s walk to Misner in the second inning was his 10th in 11 starts the year. Twins pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the major leagues this season.

Up Next

Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (3–4, 2.60 ERA) starts Wednesday against Twins RHP Pablo López (4–2, 2.31 ERA), who has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight of nine starts this season.