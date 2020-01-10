Kucherov scores 2, Lightning top Coyotes 4-0 for 9th win in row

Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 for their ninth consecutive victory.

Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning, who are one win from tying the franchise record of 10 straight set in February 2019.

Kucherov scored a pair of second-period goals to make it 4-0. Arizona's Adin Hill, making his fourth appearance this season, stopped 30 shots as the Coyotes' four-game winning streak ended.

Arizona's top two goalies, Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, are out with lower-body injuries.