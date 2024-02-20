Lightning, NHL continue to grow hockey across Tampa Bay area

Growing up in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Josh Dreith couldn't help but fall in love with hockey.

Now, Dreith is passing that passion on to the next generation.

"It's been my life the last 10 years," he said.

For the last decade, Dreith has served as the director of community and hockey development for the Tampa Bay Lightning and has brought hockey to the masses.

"It's been interesting to see the growth of hockey over those 10 years," he said. "It's a hockey town. Tampa is a hockey town."

This year, however, Dreith, the Lightning and the NHL are celebrating a decade of dedicating resources to communities through the Industry Growth Fund.

"It's a fund to grow the game of hockey," Dreith explained.

That fund has amounted to millions of dollars over the last decade as Dreith and the Lightning have visited more than 1,000 schools in the community while donating more than 250,000 hockey sticks and balls.

"Ten years of growing the game of hockey," said Dreith proudly.

The fund has also allowed the Lightning to host hockey clinics, leagues and the occasional tournament.

At the annual Hillsborough County Clash for the Cup, Dreith and the Lightning host 13 rec league teams. For some, like 9-year-old Trace Malloy of Egypt Lake, it was their first time picking up a hockey stick.

"I felt like playing hockey, because I didn't know how good I was until I tried it," Malloy said.

For others, like Beckett Lynch, a fourth grader from Westchase, it was a chance to gain an appreciation for a sport they rarely get to play.

"You're always moving," Beckett said. "It's not like you're standing still the whole time. You're moving and get the ball a lot. It's really fun."

Now, thanks to the Lightning and people like Dreith, the game continues to grow and spread across the Tampa Bay area.

