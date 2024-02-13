Strawberry Crest cheer team wins 10th state title, second national title 

The Strawberry Crest High School cheer team doesn't need to be reminded of its past because every time one of its members look at the walls of their home gym, they are reminded of the history they have created.

"It just has unfolded into what it's become," said head coach Loveny Savarino.



What the Chargers cheer team has become is a state and national powerhouse that wins far more than it loses over the last decade.

"We really have to keep this going," said senior Sienna Smith.



"This is our legacy. We have to get this next one, and the next one, and the next one."

That "next one" for the Chargers came earlier this season when the team won its tenth consecutive state championship.

"You look back and you're like, 'My goodness! It's been a decade!' It's been a whole ten years of winning," Savarino said.

This decade of dominance was capped with, of all things, another championship when the Chargers earned the program's second national title over the weekend.

"The feeling is indescribable. You don't think about it until it's done," said Savarino.

Just four years removed from the team's first national championship win, the Chargers were hungry for another.

"It's a lot of pressure," said Smith.

"You really want to be that good because states is one thing but nationals is just a-whole-nother level."



While the winning will never grow old for the Chargers, the work that it takes to produce those wins doesn't either.



"It's a lot of hard work, determination, and blood, sweat and tears to be real with you," says Smith.



After all, that work has led to a legacy a decade in the making.