Lightning ready for heated playoff series against Florida rival, Panthers

The Florida Panthers have been waiting all season for another shot at the defending Stanley Cup champs. Now, during Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they come more prepared – with more depth and a better track record.

"It's going to be exciting," said Lightning right-winger Alex Killorn. "I think for them, we knocked them out last year, so there might be a little bit of a chip on your shoulder. For us, it's the same thing. We want to try to make history."

Sunshine State showdown: Round 2 schedule for Lightning vs. Panthers released

Among other accomplishments, the Panthers were awarded the President's Trophy with the league's top record.

Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers on the ice for warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the FLA Live Arena on April 24, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

What makes the Florida Panthers a tough team to beat is their ability to claw their way back into games.

They've earned the nickname "Comeback Cats" this season, leading the NHL in come-from-behind victories. Three of their four wins against Washington in the first round of the playoffs were all comeback wins.

Goaltender Spencer Knight #30 of the Florida Panthers defends the net against Alex Killorn at the FLA Live Arena on April 24, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Bolts are well aware, but they don't fear it.

"No, it's obviously a good skill set to have, [to] be able to come back," said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. "At the end of the day... you've got to be comfortable playing with the lead. You know, I'm sure it's great for their confidence, to have that in their back pocket. For us, we've got to be comfortable playing with the lead."

Linesman Kiel Murchison #79 and linesman Matt MacPherson #83 break up a fight between Ryan Lomberg #94 of the Florida Panthers and Erik Cernak at the FLA Live Arena on April 24, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

One guy the Lightning will need to slow down is their former teammate Carter Verhaeghe. He just broke the Panthers' playoff record with six goals in six games against the Capitals.

Brayden Point celebrates his goal with teammates Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on April 24, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Doing it on a consistent basis for the last two seasons," said Hedman of Verhaeghe. "Proves that he's a tremendous player in this league. So, very happy for him to have that success, but we've got to stop it now."

Mikhail Sergachev and Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers fight during second period action at the FLA Live Arena on April 24, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

This rematch of this Sunshine State Showdown is expected to be heated, but Jon Cooper isn't about to fan the flames.

When asked how heated this rivalry has become, Coach Cooper had a short and quick response: "I don't know. Ask me that question after a couple games in."