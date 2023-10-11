Mary Lou Retton's daughter shares health update, thanks for love and support

Mary Lou Retton, who captured the attention of the nation when she won the all-around women's gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics , remains in an intensive care unit, according to an update her daughter McKenna Kelley shared Wednesday.

"My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our Mom," Kelley wrote in an Instagram post. On Tuesday, Kelley revealed her mother has been in an ICU "over a week" with a "very rare form" of pneumonia.

Since then, financial support has poured in as Retton "continues to fight."

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: Gymnast Mary Lou Retton visits at SiriusXM Studio on August 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

As of Wednesday afternoon, a fundraiser page for the legendary Olympian has received just under $260,000 in donations. The fundraiser had a stated goal of $50,000. The page also noted that Retton does not have health insurance.

Kelley, who was a member of the LSU gymnastics team, said funds were needed to help with medical expenses. Retton is receiving treatment at a Texas hospital, according to The Associated Press.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," Kelley wrote on the fundraising page. "ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom."

"GET WELL MARY LOU!! You are America’s Sweet Heart and we are all rooting for you!" one donor wrote on the fundraising page.

Retton's win at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles marked the first time an American woman won the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics.

She appeared in several films and television shows in the 1980s and 1990s and was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefit of proper nutrition and exercise. She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush .

