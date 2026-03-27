New Rowdies midfielder shares history with iconic World Cup celebration

The Brief Mattheus Oliveira may not be representing Brazil at this year's World Cup, but the midfielder is still behind one of the most iconic celebrations in Brazilian football history. Born in Brazil during the 1994 World Cup, Oliveira's father scored for Brazil a day after his son was born. The goal and celebration that followed has since gone down in soccer and sports history.



The World Cup is returning to US soil for the first time in 32 years.

Mattheus Oliveira can't help but reminisce about the last time the World Cup was stateside.

"To this day, we always talk about this tournament," the Rowdies' midfielder said.

Local perspective:

Though the midfielder was too young to remember that '94 World Cup, Mattheus' father still made sure his son would never forget it.

"My father made history in the US, in the World Cup," Mattheus said.

"So, I think the US is part of our history, as well. Not only for me, for my father, but for our family."

The backstory:

While playing for Brazil during that World Cup, Mattheus' father, Bebeto, celebrated a goal against the Netherlands by pretending to cradle his newborn son in his arms.

"That's why it made history in the World Cup, because it wasn't like it was on purpose," Mattheus said.

"He didn't think about it before the last couple of days before the game."

The celebration instantly gained attention and fame worldwide, has been imitated countless times, and withstood the test of time.

"It's kind of crazy because no matter where we go, everyone is (still) doing the celebration," Mattheus said.

What they're saying:

"It's kind of a small world when you grow up as a kid watching a celebration like that and 30 years later, you're coaching his son, it's pretty funny," said Rowdies head coach Dominic Casciato.

While Bebeto would ultimately go on to help Brazil win the 1994 World Cup over Italy in the Rose Bowl, his father's famous celebration has followed Mattheus throughout his career and now here in Tampa Bay.

"We traveled the whole world, like my father played a game in Japan, and it's still the same," Mattheus said.

"The guys there were doing the celebration. It's kind of crazy."

The other side:

Though Mattheus Oliveira is the reason for his father's iconic celebration, the Rowdies' midfielder says, despite being a father himself, he has not used the "cradle celebration", yet.

"My wife is bothering me because of that," Mattheus joked.

"But, I want to do it one time."

What's next:

Mattheus gets ready to make his Rowdies debut on Saturday against Loudon United, while the World Cup gets ready to return to North America in June.