Rowdies kick off preseason training camp with new roster

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rowdies began their 2026 training camp Tuesday morning at Al Lang Stadium. The 2026 season is the first full season with head coach Dominic Casciato in charge of the team. After missing the 2025 playoffs, Casciato overhauled the roster in the offseason by bringing in 17 new players.



As the sun rises on the first day of preseason training camp for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, a new team is attempting to rise with it.

"I've been waiting for this day for a few months now," said head coach Dominic Casciato.

What they're saying:

Leading up to his first full season as head coach, Casciato spent the offseason rebuilding the roster and signed 17 new players to a roster with just five returning players.

"I think it was kind of needed, the overhaul," Casciato said.

"Now, we're really fortunate to have guys that want to be here and will give everything for the shirt and give us a team we can be proud of."

This week, those new additions to the green and gold are on the field together for the first time trying to build a team identity from scratch.

"We're kind of already getting after the tactics and building those bonds," said forward MD Myers, who is in his first training camp with the team. "Once that chemistry starts rolling, I think it will be really fun."

Dig deeper:

Despite the roster overhaul, there are still some familiar faces on the pitch for the Rowdies. Casciato retained former midfielder-turned coach Yann Ekra and goalie coach Stuart Dobson.

Club legend and former USL MVP Leo Fernandes also moved into a coaching role this season, giving those that helped shape the Rowdies past to build the team's future.

"Having people that understand that responsibility is vital because they can pass it on to guys that are new here and just trying to figure things out," Casciato said.

That future starts with what will be a nearly two-month-long training camp.

"We know it's not going to all be smooth sailing, but we thought if we could give ourselves an extra week to get our guys on the same page, that would stand us in really good stead for the season."

What's next:

The Rowdies continue their training camp until their season opener on March 7 at Birmingham Legion FC.