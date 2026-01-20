Preps underway for Lightning’s Stadium Series matchup against Boston Bruins

The Brief On Tuesday, the NHL was inside Raymond James Stadium to begin the rink installation for the 2026 Stadium Series. The installation will take part over the next week and include a removable tent that will shield the ice from the elements. The Stadium Series will pit the Lightning against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Feb. 1.



As the rink build begins, anticipation in the Tampa Bay Lightning's locker room is building too.

"It's a thing you have circled early on in the season and then now it's here," said defenseman JJ Moser. "It kind of crept up on you fast."

PREVIOUS: Raymond James Stadium gears up for NHL Stadium Series matchup

Big picture view:

Down the road from the Bolts' home at Benchmark International Arena, the NHL has rolled into town and started transforming the permanent home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the temporary home of the Bolts.

"There's going to be 70,000+ people that are making their way to Tampa to go watch this game," head coach Jon Cooper added.

Though five games separate the Lightning from hosting the 2026 Stadium Series on February 1, the Bolts can't help but get excited about the opportunity to host Tampa Bay's first outdoor hockey game.

RELATED: Tim McGraw to headline Tampa Bay Lightning’s outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium

What they're saying:

"It's pretty damn cool, to be honest," said defenseman Victor Hedman. "That's hockey how I know it growing up back home. This is obviously a little bit bigger."

While the excitement surrounding the Stadium Series continues to grow inside the Lightning locker room, those outdoor dreams are about to become a reality. But, the logistics surrounding taking a hockey game outside in Tampa is something that has everyone talking.

"It's not a traditional outdoor game where the threat is going to be if it's too cold," Cooper said. "There's obviously the opposite threat. They're doing everything in their power to make this game go on."

By the numbers:

On top of an ice crew that numbers 26 people, NHL Vice President of Hockey Operations Derek King estimates that around 100 personnel will be on hand to build the Stadium Series rink and facilities.

READ: Rays, Hillsborough College enter ‘Memo of Understanding’ to start developing stadium, campus plans

While the NHL will tarp, tent and cool the ice at all times in the lead up to puck drop, the threat of Mother Nature handing the Stadium Series a knuckle puck is always possible.

"A brief shower, sun, any of that, we've lived through before," said NHL Senior Manager of Facilities Operations Andrew Higgins. "Really, we're just worried about a long warm rain."

While bad weather hopefully won't be in the forecast, a unique game day atmosphere is something the Bolts won't have to hope for.

"It's Gasparilla weekend," Cooper joked. "If you've ever been to Gasparilla, I feel like it's just going to roll right into Raymond James [Stadium] on Sunday."

What's next:

The NHL will continue to build the rink at Ray Jay over the next few days. The Lightning, meanwhile, will get to skate on the ice for the first time on the day before the Stadium Series.